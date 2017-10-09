|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5655
|
Karen wrote:
This was before Melbourne basically stuck two fingers up at the WCC by hosting a testimonial game on the usual WCC weekend.
The question is now, what the chuff do we all do that weekend??
Park Run?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:25 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10189
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Channel Islander, Chris71, christopher, CM Punk, DannyB, Dave K., DGM, FlexWheeler, g_balls, goobervision, jpk3lly, JTB, Jukesays, K-Diddy, King Street Cat, kobashi, le penguin, Lebron James, Little Ivor, London FC Fan, MattyB, maurice, MDW12, mrpurfect, nkpom, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norris Cole, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, paintman, puroresu_boy, Sal Paradise, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snowy, spartakmixtapes, Stanley Unwin, Steve-O, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, Top Saint, Trainman, Trawlerman, vastman, vitch, WF Rhino, Wilde 3, Willzay and 758 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,903
|3,849
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|