Thurston /Smith testimonial game has been confirmed for 23rd February which I think will put paid to the WCC next year.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:49 am
why dont leeds offer to travel to melbourne? after all we hear how they are the most profitable club in SL
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:54 am
number 6 wrote:
why dont leeds offer to travel to melbourne? after all we hear how they are the most profitable club in SL
Brisbane are the most profitable Club by some margin.
Melbourne Storm said they were not interested some time ago.
They would get at least 20k there if it was played down under more than once in a blue Moon
If it was played.... the Storm would put 30 + on Leeds if they were in the mood, it would be Souths v Saints only worse.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:02 am
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
We should play it there then. Better than sending Wigan and Hull over for no real reason. I'd be fuming if Wires were doing that, but would be delighted if we were playing in the WCC.
Don't get the Wigan/Hull surely they'd be better playing it at the other side of the world.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:11 am
Buggo wrote:
Brisbane are the most profitable Club by some margin.
Melbourne Storm said they were not interested some time ago.
They would get at least 20k there if it was played down under more than once in a blue Moon
If it was played.... the Storm would put 30 + on Leeds if they were in the mood, it would be Souths v Saints only worse.
i did say SL as in superleague, not nrl
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:28 am
number 6 wrote:
i did say SL as in superleague, not nrl
My apologies, I miss read your post.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:41 am
It states on Hull's website in regard to the Hull v Wigan match
Hull and Wigan will then both return to the UK to participate in the World Club Challenge or Series on the weekend of 24/25 February, should either team qualify.With the Thurston/Smith game taking place on the same weekend I cant see where the WCC would be fitted in
