WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Post a reply
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:25 am
paintman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1119
Location: Hull
Thurston /Smith testimonial game has been confirmed for 23rd February which I think will put paid to the WCC next year.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:49 am
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10530
why dont leeds offer to travel to melbourne? after all we hear how they are the most profitable club in SL
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:54 am
Buggo Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2012 1:50 pm
Posts: 705
number 6 wrote:
why dont leeds offer to travel to melbourne? after all we hear how they are the most profitable club in SL


Brisbane are the most profitable Club by some margin.

Melbourne Storm said they were not interested some time ago.
They would get at least 20k there if it was played down under more than once in a blue Moon

If it was played.... the Storm would put 30 + on Leeds if they were in the mood, it would be Souths v Saints only worse.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:02 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6674
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
We should play it there then. Better than sending Wigan and Hull over for no real reason. I'd be fuming if Wires were doing that, but would be delighted if we were playing in the WCC.


Don't get the Wigan/Hull surely they'd be better playing it at the other side of the world.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:11 am
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10530
Buggo wrote:
Brisbane are the most profitable Club by some margin.

Melbourne Storm said they were not interested some time ago.
They would get at least 20k there if it was played down under more than once in a blue Moon

If it was played.... the Storm would put 30 + on Leeds if they were in the mood, it would be Souths v Saints only worse.



i did say SL as in superleague, not nrl
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:28 am
Buggo Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2012 1:50 pm
Posts: 705
number 6 wrote:
i did say SL as in superleague, not nrl


My apologies, I miss read your post.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:41 am
paintman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1119
Location: Hull
It states on Hull's website in regard to the Hull v Wigan match

Hull and Wigan will then both return to the UK to participate in the World Club Challenge or Series on the weekend of 24/25 February, should either team qualify.With the Thurston/Smith game taking place on the same weekend I cant see where the WCC would be fitted in
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Carbon Glacier, Cats13, Chris71, CM Punk, critch67, DGM, Drust, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, goobervision, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Him, Jukesays, kobashi, Lebron James, loiner81, London FC Fan, LyndsayGill, MattyB, maurice, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, onehotegg, Phil Babbs, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Rotherham Fev Fan, Roy Haggerty, rugbyleague88, ry21, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, Stanley Unwin, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, tigersteve, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3 and 738 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,8143,68076,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.