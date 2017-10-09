WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:21 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4523
Location: Carcassonne, France
Not much chance of Leeds Rhinos beating Melbourne Storm I would say.

Because of the absurdity of holding the WCC in the calendar year following the Grand Finals, neither team will be as they were in the Grand Finals. But at least Melbourne have a talented half back to replace Cooper Cronk (his name is Brodie Croft). Leeds only have in the waiting room Richard Myler, a spent force from the Catalans, as a replacement for Daniel McGuire.

This situation demands that in future we hold the NRL and SL Grand Finals on the same weekend, and the WCC two weeks later. Then we will have the same teams who won their Grand Finals. Also we will have a suitable grand finale of the rugby league club seasons, and also an entree to the international competitions.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:40 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3514
Good I would say.

Never write off the Rhinos.

Wonder if JT will be back to play at Wheldon Road ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:59 am
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12007
Location: Leeds 13
Given that the Storm have just announced a friendly with North Queensland on the proposed weekend of the WCC, I'd say not much chance at all.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:59 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5709
Don’t think there will be a WCS next year. Melbourne don’t want to do it, neither to Brisbane for once. Don’t think it’ll happen unless The RFL dig deep into their pockets and throw a load of cash at the NRL clubs.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:06 am
Dropkick Murphy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2708
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
I don't really see the point of the WCS even though our win over Brisbane was obviously a good night. It was still just a glamour friendly and was pretty meaningless really. The WCC should be compulsory though. That's a showpiece fixture.
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE

