Not much chance of Leeds Rhinos beating Melbourne Storm I would say.



Because of the absurdity of holding the WCC in the calendar year following the Grand Finals, neither team will be as they were in the Grand Finals. But at least Melbourne have a talented half back to replace Cooper Cronk (his name is Brodie Croft). Leeds only have in the waiting room Richard Myler, a spent force from the Catalans, as a replacement for Daniel McGuire.



This situation demands that in future we hold the NRL and SL Grand Finals on the same weekend, and the WCC two weeks later. Then we will have the same teams who won their Grand Finals. Also we will have a suitable grand finale of the rugby league club seasons, and also an entree to the international competitions.