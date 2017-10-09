WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Post a reply
What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:21 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4523
Location: Carcassonne, France
Not much chance of Leeds Rhinos beating Melbourne Storm I would say.

Because of the absurdity of holding the WCC in the calendar year following the Grand Finals, neither team will be as they were in the Grand Finals. But at least Melbourne have a talented half back to replace Cooper Cronk (his name is Brodie Croft). Leeds only have in the waiting room Richard Myler, a spent force from the Catalans, as a replacement for Daniel McGuire.

This situation demands that in future we hold the NRL and SL Grand Finals on the same weekend, and the WCC two weeks later. Then we will have the same teams who won their Grand Finals. Also we will have a suitable grand finale of the rugby league club seasons, and also an entree to the international competitions.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: childofthenorthern, djhudds, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Jake the Peg, JEAN CAPDOUZE, MDW12, Mike Oxlong, Norman Stanley Fletcher, normycat, paintman, the stella kid, wakeyrule, warriorweed, Wigg'n and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,4381,97876,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM