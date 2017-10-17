WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:13 pm
Cokey






j.c wrote:
LOL

SL with its £1.8 million sc, competing with the NRL £5millon sc & NA with God know what sc they'll have


Correct, And once they've cherry picked all the cream from SL,we can all sit at home and watch it all on TV. :lol:
Image Image Image
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield




So you don’t want Rugby League to be a success across the World, as your worried your own club won’t be able to keep up.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:05 pm
j.c




Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
So you don’t want Rugby League to be a success across the World, as your worried your own club won’t be able to keep up.


What?
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:10 pm
Cokey






Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
So you don’t want Rugby League to be a success across the World, as your worried your own club won’t be able to keep up.


Have i, Or any other Leyther mentioned that we are worried about our own club? NO!

Just watch how many clubs that do get affected once we've been flea f****d.
Image Image Image
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:39 pm
GUBRATS





Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
So you don’t want Rugby League to be a success across the World, as your worried your own club won’t be able to keep up.


On a different forum a Leeds fan suggested he'd be quite happy to see Leeds dropped to a 2 nd tier due to bigger NA clubs taking over SL , easy to say when there are 11 others standing in line in front of you

Unlikely I know , but it would be quite funny to see the Leeds,Wigan and Hulls of this world being clubs just making up the numbers bouncing round the bottom year on year

Maybe attitudes would be different then
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Eric Perez
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:48 am
Call Me God





GUBRATS wrote:
, rarely have I seen any ' marketeer ' offer to do the work and only get paid out of the profits afterwards :wink:

Cost per acquisition marketing was to the fore back in the early noughties.....I once had control of a database of 26,000,0000 that's twenty six million...UK residents who were happy to be marketed to in return for the chance to win prizes......in 4 years that company went from a 100 million LSE worth back to a 5 million worth, but only because data laws changed......2004-2008 I delivered over 2,500,000 emails an HOUR in the UK....SOLICITED emails, not spam and we got paid per sale......and we got PAID!
The AA, BT, British Airways, Virgin and countless other brands played the game..........so nope, plenty of marketeers were prepared to do it on a CPA basis. Now it's cost per click, cost per eyeball cost per whatever......but it's still not expensive if you have the core of volunteers to help you out with leafleting....etc and if you have a savvy and hardworking PR person which Perez has......Toronto have invested in the longer game.
