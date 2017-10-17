GUBRATS wrote: , rarely have I seen any ' marketeer ' offer to do the work and only get paid out of the profits afterwards

Cost per acquisition marketing was to the fore back in the early noughties.....I once had control of a database of 26,000,0000 that's twenty six million...UK residents who were happy to be marketed to in return for the chance to win prizes......in 4 years that company went from a 100 million LSE worth back to a 5 million worth, but only because data laws changed......2004-2008 I delivered over 2,500,000 emails an HOUR in the UK....SOLICITED emails, not spam and we got paid per sale......and we got PAID!The AA, BT, British Airways, Virgin and countless other brands played the game..........so nope, plenty of marketeers were prepared to do it on a CPA basis. Now it's cost per click, cost per eyeball cost per whatever......but it's still not expensive if you have the core of volunteers to help you out with leafleting....etc and if you have a savvy and hardworking PR person which Perez has......Toronto have invested in the longer game.