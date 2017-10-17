Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: So you don’t want Rugby League to be a success across the World, as your worried your own club won’t be able to keep up.

On a different forum a Leeds fan suggested he'd be quite happy to see Leeds dropped to a 2 nd tier due to bigger NA clubs taking over SL , easy to say when there are 11 others standing in line in front of youUnlikely I know , but it would be quite funny to see the Leeds,Wigan and Hulls of this world being clubs just making up the numbers bouncing round the bottom year on yearMaybe attitudes would be different then