|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1751
|
Call Me God wrote:
It is that sort of narrow minded thought process that has the game shuffling along with the same crowds in 2017 as we had a decade ago and with no real strategic plan to take the game forward other than to let private investors prop up clubs or fund fanciful expansionist clubs whilst the same 12/14 clubs dine from the central funding trough, jealously protecting "their game"
Marketing is an investment. You are correct that sometimes you don't get a return on the investment, but that is not the fault of "marketing" but the fault of the clubs for paying peanuts and employing monkeys who don't know how to market well!
Marketing is not a cost..........but what cost do you apportion failure to market? There's an actual figure to answer that by the way....so it was a loaded question.
David Hughes has flushed between 17-20 million pounds down the crapper over the last 12 years or so and his failure to put anything more than a pittance into marketing has resulted in a Team getting 4k averages in a state of the art Rugby facility becoming a 2nd division club teetering on the brink with 350 ST holders and playing out of a wedding venue and still 100% reliant on his benevolence........let that figure sink in, because that is the cost of NOT Marketing.
Marketing is not a cost....it is an investment!
Hi Gutters , how's Wellinton tonight , I was hoping to visit in January but looks unlikely now
As a ' Marketeer ' you'll always put forward that argument , and to a degree you're right , especially on London , there is always more that can/could have been done , but it is a gamble , rarely have I seen any ' marketeer ' offer to do the work and only get paid out of the profits afterwards
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:37 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4538
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Eric Perez is the greatest thing to happen to rugby league since the French tour of Australia in 1955.
He should be given complete control over what will turn out to be the North American conference of Super League (consisting hopefully of Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston and perhaps Philadelphia or Jacksonville or Chicago). That conference will likely provide a Grand finalist of Super League by 2025, just in time for the north American based World Cup.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:48 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4204
|
Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4538
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
atomic wrote:
Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.
They should have their own player pool by 2025, by recruiting backs, especially halves, from rugby union, and backs and forwards from American/Canadian football.
Each of these new clubs have to get their own junior setups and try to get into the schools. The billionaire backers should be encouraged to fund such activities.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:19 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2202
|
atomic wrote:
Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.
eh?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1378
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Eric Perez is the greatest thing to happen to rugby league since the French tour of Australia in 1955.
He should be given complete control over what will turn out to be the North American conference of Super League (consisting hopefully of Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston and perhaps Philadelphia or Jacksonville or Chicago). That conference will likely provide a Grand finalist of Super League by 2025, just in time for the north American based World Cup.
If we get to the point of having 7/8 North American teams will they still be in Super League/Chanpionship or just set up their own American League???
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4204
|
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4204
|
PrinterThe wrote:
If we get to the point of having 7/8 North American teams will they still be in Super League/Chanpionship or just set up their own American League???
No they won't and yes they will have a league of their own. Followed by another restructure,and the heartlands left to mop up again. Unless.....We make it work in our favour,preferably dosh.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1082
|
Cokey wrote:
I have never ever mentioned that i don't agree with expansion. When Perez builds his rugby empire on the other side of the pond, then decides to stick 2 fingers up to the RFL when he has enough clubs for their own league,their own salary cap etc, then what? How would that leave us?
It would be fantastic if North American teams became so strong they could set up their own fully professional league that could compete with Super League and the NRL. Why do you think this would be a bad thing? Super League teams could play the North American teams in a Champions League style tournament. I don’t think whether or not this will ever happen has much relevance to admitting New York to the Championship.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ant1, atomic, Biff Tannen, Budgiezilla, ComeOnYouUll, JTB, kobashi, leg_end, luke ShipleyRed, robinrovers10, SecondRowSaint, shadrack, shinymcshine, TheNo36, Top Saint, Trainman, Yahoo [Bot] and 190 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,943
|2,127
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|