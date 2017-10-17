WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:12 am
GUBRATS





Call Me God wrote:
It is that sort of narrow minded thought process that has the game shuffling along with the same crowds in 2017 as we had a decade ago and with no real strategic plan to take the game forward other than to let private investors prop up clubs or fund fanciful expansionist clubs whilst the same 12/14 clubs dine from the central funding trough, jealously protecting "their game" :CRAZY:

Marketing is an investment. You are correct that sometimes you don't get a return on the investment, but that is not the fault of "marketing" but the fault of the clubs for paying peanuts and employing monkeys who don't know how to market well!

Marketing is not a cost..........but what cost do you apportion failure to market? There's an actual figure to answer that by the way....so it was a loaded question.

David Hughes has flushed between 17-20 million pounds down the crapper over the last 12 years or so and his failure to put anything more than a pittance into marketing has resulted in a Team getting 4k averages in a state of the art Rugby facility becoming a 2nd division club teetering on the brink with 350 ST holders and playing out of a wedding venue and still 100% reliant on his benevolence........let that figure sink in, because that is the cost of NOT Marketing.

Marketing is not a cost....it is an investment!


Hi Gutters , how's Wellinton tonight , I was hoping to visit in January but looks unlikely now

As a ' Marketeer ' you'll always put forward that argument , and to a degree you're right , especially on London , there is always more that can/could have been done , but it is a gamble , rarely have I seen any ' marketeer ' offer to do the work and only get paid out of the profits afterwards :wink:

Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE






Eric Perez is the greatest thing to happen to rugby league since the French tour of Australia in 1955.

He should be given complete control over what will turn out to be the North American conference of Super League (consisting hopefully of Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston and perhaps Philadelphia or Jacksonville or Chicago). That conference will likely provide a Grand finalist of Super League by 2025, just in time for the north American based World Cup.



Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:48 am
atomic





Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.

Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:41 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE






atomic wrote:
Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.


They should have their own player pool by 2025, by recruiting backs, especially halves, from rugby union, and backs and forwards from American/Canadian football.

Each of these new clubs have to get their own junior setups and try to get into the schools. The billionaire backers should be encouraged to fund such activities.



Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:19 am
DGM





atomic wrote:
Well hopefully they will all have there own player pool by 2025. Otherwise none of us will.


eh?




Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:01 am
PrinterThe




JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Eric Perez is the greatest thing to happen to rugby league since the French tour of Australia in 1955.

He should be given complete control over what will turn out to be the North American conference of Super League (consisting hopefully of Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston and perhaps Philadelphia or Jacksonville or Chicago). That conference will likely provide a Grand finalist of Super League by 2025, just in time for the north American based World Cup.


If we get to the point of having 7/8 North American teams will they still be in Super League/Chanpionship or just set up their own American League???
