Call Me God wrote:

It is that sort of narrow minded thought process that has the game shuffling along with the same crowds in 2017 as we had a decade ago and with no real strategic plan to take the game forward other than to let private investors prop up clubs or fund fanciful expansionist clubs whilst the same 12/14 clubs dine from the central funding trough, jealously protecting "their game"Marketing is an investment. You are correct that sometimes you don't get a return on the investment, but that is not the fault of "marketing" but the fault of the clubs for paying peanuts and employing monkeys who don't know how to market well!Marketing is not a cost..........but what cost do you apportion failure to market? There's an actual figure to answer that by the way....so it was a loaded question.David Hughes has flushed between 17-20 million pounds down the crapper over the last 12 years or so and his failure to put anything more than a pittance into marketing has resulted in a Team getting 4k averages in a state of the art Rugby facility becoming a 2nd division club teetering on the brink with 350 ST holders and playing out of a wedding venue and still 100% reliant on his benevolence........let that figure sink in, because that is the cost of NOT Marketing.Marketing is not a cost....it is an investment!