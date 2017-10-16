WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:25 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
You're largely twisting what I said to be honest. My argument is that Cokey (and others) and I clearly have different views on how to achieve what I assume is a similar aim. I've made my views clear and put them out there to be shot at - I'm simply interested in opposing views to achieve that aim.

Individuals can help the sport as they wish. Yes I was paid for my work in a professional capacity (both clubs were happy to pay my fee and more than got their investment back) - I've also been a shareholder at Bramley if that interests you (a club that was interestingly held back due to clubs like Leigh voting to oppose automatic promotion from the National League) and contributed time and money to their cause.

It's really got nothing to do with punishing people for where they were born and simply about seeing the sport grow as I believe it can and should with the right effort at both club and governing body level. What I did for the two clubs referred to above is nothing that any club couldn't do if they could see the opportunities. Unfortunately, too many see marketing as a cost centre, rather than an investment.

If you want to take my views a personal slight against any club or set of fans, that's totally on you.


Marketing starts as a cost , sometimes it pays sometimes it doesn't ' it's like signing a player

Just out of interest what do you believe Leigh can achieve ? , and would you be happy to support a club at that level , I assume you follow both Leeds and Bramley but expect different things from both
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:44 pm
Cokey wrote:
I have never ever mentioned that i don't agree with expansion. What i don't like, Is your smuggy we're are alright at the top,so i'll demean the lesser clubs. When Perez builds his rugby empire on the other side of the pond, then decides to stick 2 fingers up to the RFL when he has enough clubs for their own league,their own salary cap etc, then what? How would that leave us?


In a lot worse shape than we are in now,

This is the future - beware, be careful what you wish for
'aequo pede propera'
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:47 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
You're largely twisting what I said to be honest. My argument is that Cokey (and others) and I clearly have different views on how to achieve what I assume is a similar aim. I've made my views clear and put them out there to be shot at - I'm simply interested in opposing views to achieve that aim.

Individuals can help the sport as they wish. Yes I was paid for my work in a professional capacity (both clubs were happy to pay my fee and more than got their investment back) - I've also been a shareholder at Bramley if that interests you (a club that was interestingly held back due to clubs like Leigh voting to oppose automatic promotion from the National League) and contributed time and money to their cause.

It's really got nothing to do with punishing people for where they were born and simply about seeing the sport grow as I believe it can and should with the right effort at both club and governing body level. What I did for the two clubs referred to above is nothing that any club couldn't do if they could see the opportunities. Unfortunately, too many see marketing as a cost centre, rather than an investment.

If you want to take my views a personal slight against any club or set of fans, that's totally on you.


Gubrats used to be a director at Leigh Centurions (about 10 years ago), so it's, Gubrats 1 Bramley Expansion Lover 0 :D
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:58 pm
terrykelly wrote:
Gubrats used to be a director at Leigh Centurions (about 10 years ago), so it's, Gubrats 1 Bramley Expansion Lover 0 :D


Terry , you're not helping reasoned discussion , I've had discussions with BR before , every bodies opinions are different , because everybody is different , only time will tell who is right
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:32 pm
sorry
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:51 am
terrykelly wrote:
Gubrats used to be a director at Leigh Centurions


That would explain why they were on the brink of oblivion a few years ago.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:31 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
That would explain why they were on the brink of oblivion a few years ago.


Your excuse for the game being on the brink of oblivion now is??
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:12 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Marketing starts as a cost , sometimes it pays sometimes it doesn't ' it's like signing a player


It is that sort of narrow minded thought process that has the game shuffling along with the same crowds in 2017 as we had a decade ago and with no real strategic plan to take the game forward other than to let private investors prop up clubs or fund fanciful expansionist clubs whilst the same 12/14 clubs dine from the central funding trough, jealously protecting "their game" :CRAZY:

Marketing is an investment. You are correct that sometimes you don't get a return on the investment, but that is not the fault of "marketing" but the fault of the clubs for paying peanuts and employing monkeys who don't know how to market well!

Marketing is not a cost..........but what cost do you apportion failure to market? There's an actual figure to answer that by the way....so it was a loaded question.

David Hughes has flushed between 17-20 million pounds down the crapper over the last 12 years or so and his failure to put anything more than a pittance into marketing has resulted in a Team getting 4k averages in a state of the art Rugby facility becoming a 2nd division club teetering on the brink with 350 ST holders and playing out of a wedding venue and still 100% reliant on his benevolence........let that figure sink in, because that is the cost of NOT Marketing.

Marketing is not a cost....it is an investment!
