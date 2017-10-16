bramleyrhino wrote:

You're largely twisting what I said to be honest. My argument is that Cokey (and others) and I clearly have different views on how to achieve what I assume is a similar aim. I've made my views clear and put them out there to be shot at - I'm simply interested in opposing views to achieve that aim.



Individuals can help the sport as they wish. Yes I was paid for my work in a professional capacity (both clubs were happy to pay my fee and more than got their investment back) - I've also been a shareholder at Bramley if that interests you (a club that was interestingly held back due to clubs like Leigh voting to oppose automatic promotion from the National League) and contributed time and money to their cause.



It's really got nothing to do with punishing people for where they were born and simply about seeing the sport grow as I believe it can and should with the right effort at both club and governing body level. What I did for the two clubs referred to above is nothing that any club couldn't do if they could see the opportunities. Unfortunately, too many see marketing as a cost centre, rather than an investment.



If you want to take my views a personal slight against any club or set of fans, that's totally on you.