bramleyrhino wrote: Either is good.



Personally, as a digital marketer I've consulted with two clubs on their digital strategy, both of which are now driving significantly more revenue from their digital media channels.



As for what Leeds are doing, they're providing the sport with its biggest (and probably most lucrative from a media market perspective) audience, and the club is at least one of top three biggest contributors to the elite player talent pool. You won't find may clubs in SL, the Championship or L1 without a Leeds academy graduate in it.



That enough for you?

Digital marketeer ? Ooh that sounds ' grand ' , but fair enough , well done , did you get paid for your consultancy ? , have you offered your services to other less financially gifted clubs for free ( as in helping the sport ? )So let's say the other posters are say a postman , other than buying match tickets and merchandise and actually attending matches home and away when possible do you expect them to do to help the sport ?Similarily being the big fish in the big pond , I'd expect Leeds contribution to the sport to be bigger than say Batley , no doubt given the choice the dad of a promising kid or his coach that probably gets free tickets to Headingley will push little Johnny to Leeds rather than Mount PleasantDo Leeds follow the RFL guidelines on Scolarship numbers or do they overload as certain clubs this side of the hill do ? , giving the smaller clubs very little to work with ?So what do you want from us ? , us lesser clubs provide you with opposition , unless of course you'd rather all just play each other every 5/6 weeks ?Again it's criticising us for our location of birth