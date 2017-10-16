|
Cokey wrote:
Touched a nerve a i?
If that makes you feel better then sure, why not eh? After all, you spotted my autocorrect faux-pas earlier.
Of course, one day I'd like to get your views on how you would grow the sport and reach new audiences. We clearly have different views on expansion, and that's fair enough, but I'm always open to hearing reasoned opposing ideas. Alas, I don't think you'll share those tonight but maybe one day, eh? After all, if you have an idea where the sport can develop through clubs such as your own, surely that's a win-win that you really shouldn't keep to yourself?
It's been a pleasure as always
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:16 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
So you'll be back in 2019 to get relegated AGAIN?
Quite possibly , look forward to visiting a finally finished Headingley , although we'll still be in the crappy bit
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:23 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
If that makes you feel better then sure, why not eh? After all, you spotted my autocorrect faux-pas earlier.
Of course, one day I'd like to get your views on how you would grow the sport and reach new audiences. We clearly have different views on expansion, and that's fair enough, but I'm always open to hearing reasoned opposing ideas. Alas, I don't think you'll share those tonight but maybe one day, eh? After all, if you have an idea where the sport can develop through clubs such as your own, surely that's a win-win that you really shouldn't keep to yourself?
It's been a pleasure as always
Are you asking him personally ? , or what he believes the club he supports can do ?
What have you done personally to grow the sport ? , what have Leeds done to grow the sport ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:32 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Are you asking him personally ? , or what he believes the club he supports can do ?
What have you done personally to grow the sport ? , what have Leeds done to grow the sport ?
Well said Steve, but.......... you're probably wasting your time with this idiot.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:35 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Are you asking him personally ? , or what he believes the club he supports can do ?
What have you done personally to grow the sport ? , what have Leeds done to grow the sport ?
Either is good.
Personally, as a digital marketer I've consulted with two clubs on their digital strategy, both of which are now driving significantly more revenue from their digital media channels.
As for what Leeds are doing, they're providing the sport with its biggest (and probably most lucrative from a media market perspective) audience, and the club is at least one of top three biggest contributors to the elite player talent pool. You won't find many clubs in SL, the Championship or L1 without a Leeds academy graduate in it.
That enough for you?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:46 pm
Cokey wrote:
Well said Steve, but.......... you're probably wasting your time with this idiot.
Mate, at the end of the day, I'm assuming that we both want this sport to keep going and to keep improving. We've clearly got different views on how that can happen.
I believe in expansion, you clearly don't - that's fine. I don't think that simply showing an interest in your ideas on how you'd achieve those aims is enough to merit the sort of childish insults you've thrown around. That's all.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:55 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Either is good.
Personally, as a digital marketer I've consulted with two clubs on their digital strategy, both of which are now driving significantly more revenue from their digital media channels.
As for what Leeds are doing, they're providing the sport with its biggest (and probably most lucrative from a media market perspective) audience, and the club is at least one of top three biggest contributors to the elite player talent pool. You won't find may clubs in SL, the Championship or L1 without a Leeds academy graduate in it.
That enough for you?
Digital marketeer ? Ooh that sounds ' grand ' , but fair enough , well done , did you get paid for your consultancy ? , have you offered your services to other less financially gifted clubs for free ( as in helping the sport ? )
So let's say the other posters are say a postman , other than buying match tickets and merchandise and actually attending matches home and away when possible do you expect them to do to help the sport ?
Similarily being the big fish in the big pond , I'd expect Leeds contribution to the sport to be bigger than say Batley , no doubt given the choice the dad of a promising kid or his coach that probably gets free tickets to Headingley will push little Johnny to Leeds rather than Mount Pleasant
Do Leeds follow the RFL guidelines on Scolarship numbers or do they overload as certain clubs this side of the hill do ? , giving the smaller clubs very little to work with ?
So what do you want from us ? , us lesser clubs provide you with opposition , unless of course you'd rather all just play each other every 5/6 weeks ?
Again it's criticising us for our location of birth
