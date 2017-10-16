WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Eric Perez

Post a reply
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:40 pm
shadrack User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm
Posts: 48
Location: westleigh
FlexWheeler wrote:
If we can tap into even a tiny percentage of the north American market, the benefits will be huge. It'll mean more money into the game through tv and sponsorship, and potentially more athlete's playing the game.

Everyone benefits as more money will filter down to the clubs.

We need more money in the game and we need more profile, bottom line.

It does often tend to be fans of Leigh type clubs that hate these kind of developments because deep down they know there's no future at the top for their p!ss ant little town if you get success in places like new York and toronto.

so exactly how much of the sky millions has filtered its way down into the juniors at places like st pats,etc,etc.???i i doubt it will be a minute fraction of the millions that have ended up in bank accounts of over the hill anzacs.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:44 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3129
Location: LEYTH
FlexWheeler wrote:
If we can tap into even a tiny percentage of the north American market, the benefits will be huge. It'll mean more money into the game through tv and sponsorship, and potentially more athlete's playing the game.

Everyone benefits as more money will filter down to the clubs.

We need more money in the game and we need more profile, bottom line.

It does often tend to be fans of Leigh type clubs that hate these kind of developments because deep down they know there's no future at the top for their p!ss ant little town if you get success in places like new York and toronto.


You was in the middle 8s last year and feared relegation,so stfu you silly little boy like your smug Leeds posters on here.


This was your lots interest last year when Australia beat New Zealand at Anfield.
No remarks and only 341 views.

viewtopic.php?f=17&t=601062
Image Image Image
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:20 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6704
I was told Catalans were crucial to the sport because they brought money into the game, did that money benefit Oldham, Rochdale, barrow etc etc?
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:24 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12024
Location: Leeds 13
Willzay wrote:
I was told Catalans were crucial to the sport because they brought money into the game, did that money benefit Oldham, Rochdale, barrow etc etc?


Without knowing how central funding and TV rights are distributed to the lower leagues its hard to say. But even if it doesn't, what are Oldham, Rochdale or Barrow to help themselves grow?

How do Oldham, Rochdale or Barrow benefit any other club? If we hold Catalans to that standard, surely we should hold all clubs to that standard?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:26 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12024
Location: Leeds 13
Cokey wrote:
This was your lots interest last year when Australia beat New Zealand at Anfield.
No remarks and only 341 views.

http://retro.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=17&t=601062


I'm struggling to see how that's in any way relevant to people's views on the development of Super League?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Dadsylad, djhudds, Erik the not red, Google Adsense [Bot], Him, Leyther14, luke ShipleyRed, MikeyWire, Moe syslak, nottinghamtiger, PrinterThe, rhinos21, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, shadrack, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smew, Smith's Brolly, the artist, Top Saint, Traffic, will_leeds, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 254 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,5902,41176,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM