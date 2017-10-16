WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Eric Perez
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:40 pm
shadrack
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm
Posts: 48
Location: westleigh
FlexWheeler wrote:
If we can tap into even a tiny percentage of the north American market, the benefits will be huge. It'll mean more money into the game through tv and sponsorship, and potentially more athlete's playing the game.

Everyone benefits as more money will filter down to the clubs.

We need more money in the game and we need more profile, bottom line.

It does often tend to be fans of Leigh type clubs that hate these kind of developments because deep down they know there's no future at the top for their p!ss ant little town if you get success in places like new York and toronto.

so exactly how much of the sky millions has filtered its way down into the juniors at places like st pats,etc,etc.???i i doubt it will be a minute fraction of the millions that have ended up in bank accounts of over the hill anzacs.
Eric Perez
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:44 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3129
Location: LEYTH
You was in the middle 8s last year and feared relegation,so stfu you silly little boy like your smug Leeds posters on here.


This was your lots interest last year when Australia beat New Zealand at Anfield.
No remarks and only 341 views.

viewtopic.php?f=17&t=601062
