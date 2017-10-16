FlexWheeler wrote:

If we can tap into even a tiny percentage of the north American market, the benefits will be huge. It'll mean more money into the game through tv and sponsorship, and potentially more athlete's playing the game.



Everyone benefits as more money will filter down to the clubs.



We need more money in the game and we need more profile, bottom line.



It does often tend to be fans of Leigh type clubs that hate these kind of developments because deep down they know there's no future at the top for their p!ss ant little town if you get success in places like new York and toronto.