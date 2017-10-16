bramleyrhino wrote:

I want to be able to see the best players possible, if that's what you mean . Luckily, English football in its current state can attract quality talent, even at Championship level, and it is commercially successful - you can't say the same about British RL and that is down to the poor commercial performance of the sport and in particular the clubs.



It's easy to paint pro-expansionists as anti-(insert name of small club here) but again, it's just a lazy retort. If Leigh, Widnes or any other club could genuinely market themselves to new audiences and reach the audiences that advertisers, sponsors and broadcasters want to reach, then there would be no issue and no need for expansion. But there is a long track record that suggests that those clubs can't do that, and that's why expansion becomes important.