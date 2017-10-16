WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:08 pm
DGM wrote:
Ok, Bob from Leigh can't afford to go to a couple of games out of 30+, so we'll sack off any expansion?

As fans we're already very lucky to have most away games on our doorstep, a couple of hours drive away.

Imagine being an arsenal fan. No cheap season ticket, 50+ games a year including some horrendous Europa league trips, pre-season tours to Asia, potentially Newcastle away on a Monday night. As fans we already have it so so lucky, not just geographically, but it's relatively cheap too.

The away fan argument is ultimately a lazy one, and is used by anti-expansionists from clubs like Wakefield & Leigh to put expansion down. Fans who want to get there will get there.


I don't think Cokey was on about a Leigh fan not being able to attend all away games, just any fan in general.

As for Bob, I know him. Great guy, goes to all the games
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:15 pm
LEYTH
RoyBoy29 wrote:
I don't think Cokey was on about a Leigh fan not being able to attend all away games, just any fan in general.

As for Bob, I know him. Great guy, goes to all the games


Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:15 pm
Sefton Street, Leigh
bramleyrhino wrote:
And there we have it. The anti-expansion argument has nothing to do with growing the sport and making it as good as it can be; its about pure self-interest from fans of clubs who fear that their team can't keep up with the pace of change. It's about their team being in the top league, and to hell with how far behind the sport keeps falling as it accommodates that.


So as a Leeds United fan, you want football to be 'as good as it can be' !! :lol: :lol:
Pity we can't invite some La Liga sides into the championship, then you lot would be doomed....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:17 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
I don't think Cokey was on about a Leigh fan not being able to attend all away games, just any fan in general.

As for Bob, I know him. Great guy, goes to all the games


I'm sure Bob would relish a trip to the Big Apple.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:25 pm
Sefton Street, Leigh
Re: Who do you want to get relegated? Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:23 pm

DGM Image

Leigh. Dreadful club, dreadful fans, won't be missed.

Couldn't give a **** about our RFL 'World League' but when this muppet types anything, I latch on to it.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:25 pm
Leeds 13
Budgiezilla wrote:
So as a Leeds United fan, you want football to be 'as good as it can be' !! :lol: :lol:
Pity we can't invite some La Liga sides into the championship, then you lot would be doomed....


I want to be able to see the best players possible, if that's what you mean. Luckily, English football in its current state can attract quality talent, even at Championship level, and it is commercially successful - you can't say the same about British RL and that is down to the poor commercial performance of the sport and in particular the clubs.

It's easy to paint pro-expansionists as anti-(insert name of small club here) but again, it's just a lazy retort. If Leigh, Widnes or any other club could genuinely market themselves to new audiences and reach the audiences that advertisers, sponsors and broadcasters want to reach, then there would be no issue and no need for expansion. But there is a long track record that suggests that those clubs can't do that, and that's why expansion becomes important.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:28 pm
Sefton Street, Leigh
bramleyrhino wrote:
I want to be able to see the best players possible, if that's what you mean. Luckily, English football in its current state can attract quality talent, even at Championship level, and it is commercially successful - you can't say the same about British RL and that is down to the poor commercial performance of the sport and in particular the clubs.

It's easy to paint pro-expansionists as anti-(insert name of small club here) but again, it's just a lazy retort. If Leigh, Widnes or any other club could genuinely market themselves to new audiences and reach the audiences that advertisers, sponsors and broadcasters want to reach, then there would be no issue and no need for expansion. But there is a long track record that suggests that those clubs can't do that, and that's why expansion becomes important.


Our 'player pool' is only so big, initially where are New York and any other 'global team' going to get their players from ?

p.s. at least you're not annoying as DGM ! :wink:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:43 pm
Leeds 13
Budgiezilla wrote:
Our 'player pool' is only so big, initially where are New York and any other 'global team' going to get their players from ?

p.s. at least you're not annoying as DGM ! :wink:

There are undoubtedly issues with the player pool, and action needs taking at the local level in the UK. One thing that North America does produce is a lot of athletes. If we can, for example, latch onto a small percentage of the talent that leaves NCAA football, then that could make a big difference.

But we also have issues with retention of our current talent, and recruitment of top foreign talent. That's something that really needs us to look at what we can offer players financially, and the experience we offer them. And again, I'm sorry to say I think North America offers more solutions than challenges in that regard. We still, after all, have clubs struggling to pay for a salary cap that hasn't changed since 1998.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:25 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
SHUT UP


Great retort. You know what he said is right.

Regards

King James
