Cokey wrote: Because one would like to follow their team, but can't afford to do so.

Ok, Bob from Leigh can't afford to go to a couple of games out of 30+, so we'll sack off any expansion?As fans we're already very lucky to have most away games on our doorstep, a couple of hours drive away.Imagine being an arsenal fan. No cheap season ticket, 50+ games a year including some horrendous Europa league trips, pre-season tours to Asia, potentially Newcastle away on a Monday night. As fans we already have it so so lucky, not just geographically, but it's relatively cheap too.The away fan argument is ultimately a lazy one, and is used by anti-expansionists from clubs like Wakefield & Leigh to put expansion down. Fans who want to get there will get there.