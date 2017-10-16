|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1077
|
Willzay wrote:
Not really a stupid argument is it when believe It or not there are supporters who like to follow their team every home and away game but may not be able to afford to if said scenario plays out.
What a patronising comment.
So on that basis, you must think football should scrap the Champions League.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pmPosts:
3116Location:
Peterborough
|
JTB wrote:
I can assure you I did - he still owes mea pint!
Will have to be a pint of Miller Lite now then*
*If Ricky really was CMR of course...
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:46 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2196
|
Cokey wrote:
Because one would like to follow their team, but can't afford to do so.
Ok, Bob from Leigh can't afford to go to a couple of games out of 30+, so we'll sack off any expansion?
As fans we're already very lucky to have most away games on our doorstep, a couple of hours drive away.
Imagine being an arsenal fan. No cheap season ticket, 50+ games a year including some horrendous Europa league trips, pre-season tours to Asia, potentially Newcastle away on a Monday night. As fans we already have it so so lucky, not just geographically, but it's relatively cheap too.
The away fan argument is ultimately a lazy one, and is used by anti-expansionists from clubs like Wakefield & Leigh to put expansion down. Fans who want to get there will get there.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:54 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3127
Location: LEYTH
|
DGM wrote:
Ok, Bob from Leigh can't afford to go to a couple of games out of 30+, so we'll sack off any expansion?
As fans we're already very lucky to have most away games on our doorstep, a couple of hours drive away.
Imagine being an arsenal fan. No cheap season ticket, 50+ games a year including some horrendous Europa league trips, pre-season tours to Asia, potentially Newcastle away on a Monday night. As fans we already have it so so lucky, not just geographically, but it's relatively cheap too.
The away fan argument is ultimately a lazy one, and is used by anti-expansionists from clubs like Wakefield & Leigh to put expansion down. Fans who want to get there will get there.
Listen grim reaper, Iv'e already surrendered in an earlier post, and said how generally folk might feel about it, that's all.Why interfere and go on about it?
Here
Cokey wrote:
Fair enough, I was speaking what people generally might feel. Time will tell i suppose.
Last edited by Cokey
on Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:56 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:54 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6147
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
SHUT UP
DGM wrote:
Ok, Bob from Leigh can't afford to go to a couple of games out of 30+, so we'll sack off any expansion?
As fans we're already very lucky to have most away games on our doorstep, a couple of hours drive away.
Imagine being an arsenal fan. No cheap season ticket, 50+ games a year including some horrendous Europa league trips, pre-season tours to Asia, potentially Newcastle away on a Monday night. As fans we already have it so so lucky, not just geographically, but it's relatively cheap too.
The away fan argument is ultimately a lazy one, and is used by anti-expansionists from clubs like Wakefield & Leigh to put expansion down. Fans who want to get there will get there.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:55 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2196
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
SHUT UP
There's a lot of fear in Leigh.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:57 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3127
Location: LEYTH
|
DGM wrote:
There's a lot of fear in Leigh.
No there isn't, It's just you again being a total P*****K.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, atomic, bramleyrhino, DGM, EX.SALF.UNI, Fully, Jimmythecuckoo, leg_end, luke ShipleyRed, Mungo Shoddyman, SamoanTiger, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smith's Brolly, the artist and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,524
|2,372
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|