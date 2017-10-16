Willzay wrote: Can someone please explain how more North American teams will A) solve the problems particularly towards the amateur level regarding lack of teams B) how it is fair for supporters to pay for TWO trips to America plus potentially two trips to France then fork out money for internationals, cup finals etc.

A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?