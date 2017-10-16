|
Joined:
Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
3115Location:
Peterborough
|
JTB wrote:
Isn't that former RLFans user 'Cala Milor Rhino' being quoted in the news release?
No one knew the true identity of CMR ...
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6703
|
Can someone please explain how more North American teams will A) solve the problems particularly towards the amateur level regarding lack of teams B) how it is fair for supporters to pay for TWO trips to America plus potentially two trips to France then fork out money for internationals, cup finals etc.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:42 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2194
|
Willzay wrote:
Can someone please explain how more North American teams will A) solve the problems particularly towards the amateur level regarding lack of teams B) how it is fair for supporters to pay for TWO trips to America plus potentially two trips to France then fork out money for internationals, cup finals etc.
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.
B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12018
Location: Leeds 13
|
DGM wrote:
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.
And at the doors of the clubs - some of the community marketing and engagement I've seen from some clubs is pitiful.
If we can tap into some north American talent and find some quality athletes to come into our league, that can raise standards.
And if we can also tap into the NA media markets, maybe we can generate enough TV and commercial revenue to actually make the sport financially attractive to players.
|
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3121
Location: LEYTH
|
DGM wrote:
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.
B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?
Because one would like to follow their team, but can't afford to do so.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6703
|
DGM wrote:
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.
B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?
Not really a stupid argument is it when believe It or not there are supporters who like to follow their team every home and away game but may not be able to afford to if said scenario plays out.
What a patronising comment.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8783
Location: LDZ
|
Oh boo f-cking hoo. Some fans won't be able to attend an away game. Let's stop trying to expand RL world wide cos its upsetting Brian who prefers to use his bus pass to get to away games.
Christ.
|
