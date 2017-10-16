WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:54 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3115
Location: Peterborough
JTB wrote:
Isn't that former RLFans user 'Cala Milor Rhino' being quoted in the news release?

No one knew the true identity of CMR ... :NAUGHTY:
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:05 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6702
Can someone please explain how more North American teams will A) solve the problems particularly towards the amateur level regarding lack of teams B) how it is fair for supporters to pay for TWO trips to America plus potentially two trips to France then fork out money for internationals, cup finals etc.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:42 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2194
Willzay wrote:
Can someone please explain how more North American teams will A) solve the problems particularly towards the amateur level regarding lack of teams B) how it is fair for supporters to pay for TWO trips to America plus potentially two trips to France then fork out money for internationals, cup finals etc.


A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.

B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:49 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12018
Location: Leeds 13
DGM wrote:
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.


And at the doors of the clubs - some of the community marketing and engagement I've seen from some clubs is pitiful.

If we can tap into some north American talent and find some quality athletes to come into our league, that can raise standards.

And if we can also tap into the NA media markets, maybe we can generate enough TV and commercial revenue to actually make the sport financially attractive to players.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:50 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3121
Location: LEYTH
DGM wrote:
A) It wont, and it has never ever been said that North American sides would improve participation in the UK. That responsibility falls at the RFL's door.

B) Supporters don't have some devine right to attend every single away game, they can pick & choose where to spend their money. Following your side isn't & shouldn't be an obligation, but a choice. Why does this stupid away fan argument gets spouted on every single thread when expansion is mentioned?


Because one would like to follow their team, but can't afford to do so.
Image Image Image
