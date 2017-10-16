knockersbumpMKII wrote:

I wonder if Dave Woods is going to eat his words now, not so long ago he was doubting that Toronto would even happen, his churlishness toward EP and after the interview basically throwing extreme doubt on it from all aspects (fans/sponsorship etc) shows you what a muppet the blovke is.

More RL teams wherever they are from is only good for RL, teams/towns that are bricking it and/or are critical know that they are under threat because they simply don't add enough to keep the sport going in the right direction if we stick to being an insular sport as so many would like us to be. and that would eventually be the death knell, not tomorrow, not even in 20 years but sticking to what we have is dragging us backwards at a rate of knots.



What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.