the artist wrote:
the news about a second team has broken on the BBC
and its in new york
No evidence that this has anything to do with Eric Perez.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
What great news! The world's greatest city will play rugby league!
Goodbye lowly Leigh! Goodbye witless Widnes! Goodbye frantic Featherstone! Goodbye hopeless Halifax!
Hello New York! Hello Montreal!
YOU sir are bloody
and need to go away before someone locks you up
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Bang
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I wonder if Dave Woods is going to eat his words now, not so long ago he was doubting that Toronto would even happen, his churlishness toward EP and after the interview basically throwing extreme doubt on it from all aspects (fans/sponsorship etc) shows you what a muppet the blovke is.
More RL teams wherever they are from is only good for RL, teams/towns that are bricking it and/or are critical know that they are under threat because they simply don't add enough to keep the sport going in the right direction if we stick to being an insular sport as so many would like us to be. and that would eventually be the death knell, not tomorrow, not even in 20 years but sticking to what we have is dragging us backwards at a rate of knots.
What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.
What a great post. Woods tweeted earlier this year that RL is in a good place! Blokes completely clueless.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
What great news! The world's greatest city will play rugby league!
Goodbye lowly Leigh! Goodbye witless Widnes! Goodbye frantic Featherstone! Goodbye hopeless Halifax!
Hello New York! Hello Montreal!
great news indeed,and lets hope that in thirty years time they will be able to field homegrown players ,rather than rely on the lads from lowly,witless,frantic and hopeless backwaters.but i very much doubt any of them will still be here in ten years.
shadrack wrote:
great news indeed,and lets hope that in thirty years time they will be able to field homegrown players ,rather than rely on the lads from lowly,witless,frantic and hopeless backwaters.but i very much doubt any of them will still be here in ten years.
Well, they've fielded a homegrown player already in their inaugural season, so they've started well. I believe their aim is to have an academy set up, with help from the CRL, within 3 years.
|