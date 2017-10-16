JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
What great news! The world's greatest city will play rugby league!
Goodbye lowly Leigh! Goodbye witless Widnes! Goodbye frantic Featherstone! Goodbye hopeless Halifax!
Hello New York! Hello Montreal!
great news indeed,and lets hope that in thirty years time they will be able to field homegrown players ,rather than rely on the lads from lowly,witless,frantic and hopeless backwaters.but i very much doubt any of them will still be here in ten years.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, aliw2001, aylesburyos, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Derwent, loiner81, rodney_trotter, Roy Haggerty, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Trainman and 249 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,291
|2,100
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|