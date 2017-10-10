Mike1970 wrote: Oh, you never know, some Americans may just have heard of other places. Take Hull for instance. Some may just have heard of William Wilberforce given that he decided to start the movement for the abolition of slavery. Or J Arthur Rank. I think he may have started a little film company over there.

Given that most UK residents would be unaware of who Wilberforce was, I find it highly unlikely that any Americans would know him. As for Slavery, they didn't abolish it in the USA for nigh on 35 years after the British did.The Rank organisation was a uniquely British institution which owned British Film companies and British Cinemas and therefore is unlikely to resonate with our America cousins.....even the older ones who would have referred to Rank Xerox before it became just Xerox.Given 70% of Americans do not have a passport and of the 30% that do,50% of them are in the Military, it is highly likely that other than London, most of the UK could well be Mordor to them.