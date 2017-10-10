WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:45 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 142
Mike1970 wrote:
Oh, you never know, some Americans may just have heard of other places. Take Hull for instance. Some may just have heard of William Wilberforce given that he decided to start the movement for the abolition of slavery. Or J Arthur Rank. I think he may have started a little film company over there.


Given that most UK residents would be unaware of who Wilberforce was, I find it highly unlikely that any Americans would know him. As for Slavery, they didn't abolish it in the USA for nigh on 35 years after the British did.
The Rank organisation was a uniquely British institution which owned British Film companies and British Cinemas and therefore is unlikely to resonate with our America cousins.....even the older ones who would have referred to Rank Xerox before it became just Xerox.

Given 70% of Americans do not have a passport and of the 30% that do,50% of them are in the Military, it is highly likely that other than London, most of the UK could well be Mordor to them.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:24 pm
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1759
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Half these teams will be in Canada - a country with very strong ties with the UK and a very well travelled populace.
US citizens might be less well travelled, but there are literally hundreds of millions of them - we only need a tiny fraction to get involved.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:27 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 142
roopy wrote:
....we only need a tiny fraction to get involved.

indeed
Re: Eric Perez
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:12 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6114
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
the news about a second team has broken on the BBC and its in new york
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Eric Perez
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:34 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6114
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
nice looking stadium but not much around it except industry. situated in new jersey about 6 miles away from manhatten. should be well placed to draw in fans from the new york side and new jersey. more info on the stadium here wonder if red bull are on board with the team sponsorship
The referee's indecision is final
