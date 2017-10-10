|
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
Just imagine the scene, in like 30 years the super league grand final being played in north america, boston v wigan in front of 80,000.
If this thing takes off like people are suggesting, Wigan wouldn't be anywhere near the final!
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:28 pm
|
|
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:34 pm
|
|
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.
That's impressive. On the few occasions I've spoken to Americans abroad, the nearest I could get to Wakefield to pinpoint where I was from was London because of the Queen, Manchester because of Manchester United, and Nottingham because of Robin Hood!
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:36 pm
|
|
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.
I was in the Dominican Republic a few years ago talking to an American student, he was aware of most SL teams, that was just from the hour of Sky Sports News they get on a certain channel over there.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:03 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Probably fair to say Rhode Island are a bit poop.
Every League needs a Swinton!
Another Chicago team for me to support now alongside the Cubs, Bears, Bulls & Blackhawks!
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:08 pm
|
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Don't respond to anyone who signs off their post with their username.
I don't
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:04 pm
|
|
I'd imagine that if RL starts to take off in NA the ineptitude of the RFL will hand the opportunity on a plate to the NRL.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:45 pm
|
|
shinymcshine wrote:
I'd imagine that if RL starts to take off in NA the ineptitude of the RFL will hand the opportunity on a plate to the NRL.
The NRL aren't that much smarter than the RFL......and their clubs are just as insular as ours. North America, if it were to embrace the sport, would be better served running its own game.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:17 pm
|
|
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!
Oh, you never know, some Americans may just have heard of other places. Take Hull for instance. Some may just have heard of William Wilberforce given that he decided to start the movement for the abolition of slavery. Or J Arthur Rank. I think he may have started a little film company over there.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:27 pm
|
|
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.
wizards are good at geography, its in their job description
|
