Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:16 pm
Lockers700
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 139
FlexWheeler wrote:
Just imagine the scene, in like 30 years the super league grand final being played in north america, boston v wigan in front of 80,000.


If this thing takes off like people are suggesting, Wigan wouldn't be anywhere near the final!
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:28 pm
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 160
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are


You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:34 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2860
Location: WF4
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.


That's impressive. On the few occasions I've spoken to Americans abroad, the nearest I could get to Wakefield to pinpoint where I was from was London because of the Queen, Manchester because of Manchester United, and Nottingham because of Robin Hood!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:36 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 572
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.


I was in the Dominican Republic a few years ago talking to an American student, he was aware of most SL teams, that was just from the hour of Sky Sports News they get on a certain channel over there.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:03 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 736
DGM wrote:
Probably fair to say Rhode Island are a bit poop.


Every League needs a Swinton! :wink:

Another Chicago team for me to support now alongside the Cubs, Bears, Bulls & Blackhawks! :DANCE:
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:08 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 993
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Don't respond to anyone who signs off their post with their username.


I don't

Regards

King James
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:04 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1422
I'd imagine that if RL starts to take off in NA the ineptitude of the RFL will hand the opportunity on a plate to the NRL.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:45 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 122
shinymcshine wrote:
I'd imagine that if RL starts to take off in NA the ineptitude of the RFL will hand the opportunity on a plate to the NRL.


The NRL aren't that much smarter than the RFL......and their clubs are just as insular as ours. North America, if it were to embrace the sport, would be better served running its own game.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:17 pm
Mike1970
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 110
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!

Oh, you never know, some Americans may just have heard of other places. Take Hull for instance. Some may just have heard of William Wilberforce given that he decided to start the movement for the abolition of slavery. Or J Arthur Rank. I think he may have started a little film company over there.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:27 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6108
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
secondstanza wrote:
You say that but I was chatting to a wizard (true story) in one of the parks in Florida in '05 and he asked me where I was from. Told him Wigan and he knew about the Wigan v St Helens derby. Was a yank too.


wizards are good at geography, its in their job description
The referee's indecision is final
Who is online

