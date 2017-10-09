Dropkick Murphy wrote: I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!

The same wrongheaded argument could be made for places like Wisconsin, Green Bay or Hamilton; plenty of people in the actual countries they are in would know or care nothing about them in principal - so that's hardly a barrier; a few weeks ago for example, two NFL games were played at Wembley, between 4 teams from places that the vast majority of Brits would know or care nothing about, with a combined attendance of 165,000.I can't see any downside to a genuine effort to establish a North American League; they have a massive supply of college athletes, access to a ginormous and lucrative broadcast and advertising market, and an annoying habit of putting on a hell of a show. ESL should support their efforts by helping to fast-track some of these development teams into SL - by growing the numbers - not at the expense of existing clubs.The longer term upside could be that people like Perez would eventually grow weary of dealing with amateur committee men like Big Nige, and maybe install some proper leadership that would actually take the sport forwards. I look forward to seeing Castleford Tigers take a knee during Sweet Caroline.