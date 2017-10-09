WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:51 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3629
Just imagine the scene, in like 30 years the super league grand final being played in north america, boston v wigan in front of 80,000.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:06 pm
Dropkick Murphy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:14 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 116
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.

I am a massive TW/EP fan.......but I suggest caution. With no freebies, beer tents, hot-dog shooting guns and unilateral assault on the media, London Broncos achieved 5,699 in season 1......before we get all get "moist" about north america, let's see how they fare in the next few seasons before breaking out the champagne.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:27 am
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12015
Location: Leeds 13
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!


In fairness, I don't think that many Americans would know much about Green Bay, Wisconsin, had it not been for the football team.

As long as the product is entertaining, I don't think the North Americans are overly bothered about the cities that the teams come from. And whilst most North Americans probably only know where London is, marketed properly, you could very easily sell teams like Wigan and St Helens to them - from what I've seen watching college football, they have a thing for romantacising about sporting history.
Last edited by bramleyrhino on Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:55 am, edited 1 time in total.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:40 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13403
Location: Ossett
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!


The same wrongheaded argument could be made for places like Wisconsin, Green Bay or Hamilton; plenty of people in the actual countries they are in would know or care nothing about them in principal - so that's hardly a barrier; a few weeks ago for example, two NFL games were played at Wembley, between 4 teams from places that the vast majority of Brits would know or care nothing about, with a combined attendance of 165,000.

I can't see any downside to a genuine effort to establish a North American League; they have a massive supply of college athletes, access to a ginormous and lucrative broadcast and advertising market, and an annoying habit of putting on a hell of a show. ESL should support their efforts by helping to fast-track some of these development teams into SL - by growing the numbers - not at the expense of existing clubs.

The longer term upside could be that people like Perez would eventually grow weary of dealing with amateur committee men like Big Nige, and maybe install some proper leadership that would actually take the sport forwards. I look forward to seeing Castleford Tigers take a knee during Sweet Caroline.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:59 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1753
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
conferences are the obvious answer.
it works for the rugby union in aus/nz/sa
three 6 team conferences - play the teams in your conference twice and the other teams once.
lot's of local derbies - fans have fewer big trips away - etc etc
Re: Eric Perez
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:18 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 991
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!


What a stupid statement!

Regards

King James
