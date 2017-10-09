WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Eric Perez

Post a reply
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:51 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3629
Just imagine the scene, in like 30 years the super league grand final being played in north america, boston v wigan in front of 80,000.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:06 pm
Dropkick Murphy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2712
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:14 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 116
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.

I am a massive TW/EP fan.......but I suggest caution. With no freebies, beer tents, hot-dog shooting guns and unilateral assault on the media, London Broncos achieved 5,699 in season 1......before we get all get "moist" about north america, let's see how they fare in the next few seasons before breaking out the champagne.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Budgiezilla, Call Me God, Dropkick Murphy, knockersbumpMKII, Muggins, rhinos_bish, SecondRowSaint, the artist, thefaxfanman and 356 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3752,07576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM