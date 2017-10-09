I don't think the Americans will want to play for long against a load of no mark towns they've never heard of. Leeds might - might - be palatable, but no other English town or city with a current Super League club matters to anyone other than the people who live there. The Yanks will have heard of London obviously and no doubt Liverpool and Manchester too because of high profile football teams from those cities as well as bands like the Beatles. After that you're looking at Birmingham and then maybe the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. They won't have the slightest clue where Wigan, St Helens or Warrington are or be thrilled at the prospect of taking on their finest!