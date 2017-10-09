|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1057
|
I doubt Castleford would be out having just finished 2nd in 2017.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6139
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Because he's got the desperate RFL in his back pocket.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17093
Location: South Wales
|
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Why don't you?
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4002
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
I wonder if Dave Woods is going to eat his words now, not so long ago he was doubting that Toronto would even happen, his churlishness toward EP and after the interview basically throwing extreme doubt on it from all aspects (fans/sponsorship etc) shows you what a muppet the blovke is.
More RL teams wherever they are from is only good for RL, teams/towns that are bricking it and/or are critical know that they are under threat because they simply don't add enough to keep the sport going in the right direction if we stick to being an insular sport as so many would like us to be. and that would eventually be the death knell, not tomorrow, not even in 20 years but sticking to what we have is dragging us backwards at a rate of knots.
What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2777
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
YES YES bring them all on
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8615
|
maurice wrote:
We should progress with a mixture of support, enthusiasm and caution - I still remember a bloke playing keep ups with a ball at OT a few years ago. A N.American league would be brilliant but the first stop for this expansion is via SL, which could evolve to a Union in the Southern Hemisphere 'SUPER' type set up - first step is a 20 team and 2 division SL.
The only way that 2 divisions of SL can possibly work is if we were to have 2 conferences, East and Wast for the sake of argument and then the top clubs from each half competed at the end of the season.
Super League 1 & 2 sounds ok in theory but, SL 2 would just be The Championship by another name
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 33
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I wonder if Dave Woods is going to eat his words now, not so long ago he was doubting that Toronto would even happen, his churlishness toward EP and after the interview basically throwing extreme doubt on it from all aspects (fans/sponsorship etc) shows you what a muppet the blovke is.
More RL teams wherever they are from is only good for RL, teams/towns that are bricking it and/or are critical know that they are under threat because they simply don't add enough to keep the sport going in the right direction if we stick to being an insular sport as so many would like us to be. and that would eventually be the death knell, not tomorrow, not even in 20 years but sticking to what we have is dragging us backwards at a rate of knots.
What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.
Add Gary Schofield to that list. His attitude towards Toronto was a disgrace.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 429
Location: Manchester
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
You’ve not worded that well and will upset a few, but you’re correct in your main gist
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 429
Location: Manchester
|
On BBC Radio Manchester the other week on the weekly Thursday night RL show, the Manchester Rangers chairmen were on the show saying they have long term plans for Super League and have good/serious backers and even hinted on something saying “and you never know, if we ever get to that top level Manchester City might even get involved”
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15942
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
The only way that 2 divisions of SL can possibly work is if we were to have 2 conferences, East and Wast for the sake of argument and then the top clubs from each half competed at the end of the season.
Super League 1 & 2 sounds ok in theory but, SL 2 would just be The Championship by another name
The key to a full time two divisions success is to get rid of the cap and introduce minimum spends, those unable or unwilling to make that financial commitment simply wouldn't be in it, that makes it very different to what we have now
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Brid B&W, BRIXTON, Call Me God, Channel Islander, ColD, cravenpark1, Darwinsdad, financialtimes, FoxyRhino, Gazemous, giddyupoldfella, Guybrush, K-Diddy, Lincoln Imp, Little Ivor, maurice, Mick Cranes Sidestep, moxi1, mwindass, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Psychedelic Casual, rollin thunder, RuddyScoosers, Salford red all over, Simeon Stylites, Slugger McBatt, Superted, the artist, Traffic, will_leeds, yossarian and 432 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,345
|3,287
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|