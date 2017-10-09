WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:53 pm
I doubt Castleford would be our having just finished 2nd in 2017.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:32 pm
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?


Because he's got the desperate RFL in his back pocket.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:47 pm
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Why don't you?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:33 pm
I wonder if Dave Woods is going to eat his words now, not so long ago he was doubting that Toronto would even happen, his churlishness toward EP and after the interview basically throwing extreme doubt on it from all aspects (fans/sponsorship etc) shows you what a muppet the blovke is.
More RL teams wherever they are from is only good for RL, teams/towns that are bricking it and/or are critical know that they are under threat because they simply don't add enough to keep the sport going in the right direction if we stick to being an insular sport as so many would like us to be. and that would eventually be the death knell, not tomorrow, not even in 20 years but sticking to what we have is dragging us backwards at a rate of knots.

What EP has done and what others would like to do hopefully will pull the rug from under some including the robbers at red hall.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:52 pm
YES YES bring them all on
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:22 pm
maurice wrote:
We should progress with a mixture of support, enthusiasm and caution - I still remember a bloke playing keep ups with a ball at OT a few years ago. A N.American league would be brilliant but the first stop for this expansion is via SL, which could evolve to a Union in the Southern Hemisphere 'SUPER' type set up - first step is a 20 team and 2 division SL.


The only way that 2 divisions of SL can possibly work is if we were to have 2 conferences, East and Wast for the sake of argument and then the top clubs from each half competed at the end of the season.
Super League 1 & 2 sounds ok in theory but, SL 2 would just be The Championship by another name :CRAZY:
