|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10533
|
Lebron James wrote:
He wants 5 or 6 North american teams within the next 10 years which means we can finally lose all the rabble that just brings our game down
Liverpool
Leeds
Manchester
Hull FC
Warrington
New York
Toronto
Catalans
Hamilton
Las Vegas
San Diego
Miami
That would be mint
Regards
King James
much better!!
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1121
Location: Hull
|
Will away supporters still get free travel if games are played on Thursday?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10533
|
paintman wrote:
Will away supporters still get free travel if games are played on Thursday?
easter weekend gunna be fun
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6104
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
north america needs a relatively strong league producing some home grown players by the time they host the world cup in 2025, probably a minimum of 8 teams. they need to plant the seeds of this sooner rather then later
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:08 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2162
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2858
Location: WF4
|
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:14 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2162
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Those scorelines!
Probably fair to say Rhode Island are a bit poop.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 31
|
Sounds like he should be running the RFL.
Has a vision and drive to actual take the game somewhere.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2398
Location: Going straight
|
Lebron James wrote:
He wants 5 or 6 North american teams within the next 10 years which means we can finally lose all the rabble that just brings our game down
St Helens
Leeds
Wigan
Hull FC
Warrington
New York
Toronto
Catalans
Hamilton
Las Vegas
San Diego
Miami
That would be mint
Regards
King James
Don't forget Calder
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Channel Islander, Chris71, christopher, CM Punk, DannyB, Dave K., DGM, FlexWheeler, g_balls, goobervision, jpk3lly, JTB, Jukesays, K-Diddy, King Street Cat, kobashi, le penguin, Lebron James, Little Ivor, London FC Fan, MattyB, maurice, MDW12, mrpurfect, nkpom, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norris Cole, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, paintman, puroresu_boy, Sal Paradise, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snowy, spartakmixtapes, Stanley Unwin, Steve-O, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, Top Saint, Trainman, Trawlerman, vitch, WF Rhino, Wilde 3, Willzay and 759 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,903
|3,849
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|