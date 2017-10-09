WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:58 am
Lebron James wrote:
He wants 5 or 6 North american teams within the next 10 years which means we can finally lose all the rabble that just brings our game down

Liverpool
Leeds
Manchester
Hull FC
Warrington
New York
Toronto
Catalans
Hamilton
Las Vegas
San Diego
Miami

That would be mint

Regards

King James




much better!! :lol: :lol:
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:00 pm
Will away supporters still get free travel if games are played on Thursday? :D :D
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:02 pm
paintman wrote:
Will away supporters still get free travel if games are played on Thursday? :D :D



easter weekend gunna be fun :lol:
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:03 pm
north america needs a relatively strong league producing some home grown players by the time they host the world cup in 2025, probably a minimum of 8 teams. they need to plant the seeds of this sooner rather then later
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:08 pm
the artist wrote:
north america needs a relatively strong league producing some home grown players by the time they host the world cup in 2025, probably a minimum of 8 teams. they need to plant the seeds of this sooner rather then later


They already have to be fair to em:

http://www.usarl.org/competitions/xiiis ... onference/

http://www.usarl.org/competitions/xiiis ... onference/

Plus, there are some American clubs looking to join that setup soon, like the Chicago Stockyarders, who were part of the old AMNRL structure.

Canada obviously have the Wolfpack and a few clubs now:

http://www.canadarugbyleague.com/domest ... orl-clubs/

http://www.canadarugbyleague.com/domest ... crl-clubs/
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:13 pm
DGM wrote:
They already have to be fair to em:

http://www.usarl.org/competitions/xiiis ... onference/



Those scorelines!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:14 pm
King Street Cat wrote:
Those scorelines!


Probably fair to say Rhode Island are a bit poop.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:20 pm
Sounds like he should be running the RFL.

Has a vision and drive to actual take the game somewhere.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:39 pm
Lebron James wrote:
He wants 5 or 6 North american teams within the next 10 years which means we can finally lose all the rabble that just brings our game down

St Helens
Leeds
Wigan
Hull FC
Warrington
New York
Toronto
Catalans
Hamilton
Las Vegas
San Diego
Miami

That would be mint

Regards

King James


Don't forget Calder
