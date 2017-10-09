JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.

You've just lost the expansion argument right there Jean, shocking attitude.Taking the "best game in the world" to new cities and spreading the RL gospel, is a far more positive "sell".Perez has certainly breathed life into the sport and the RFL ought to get him on board to help drive a much increased TV deal, someone in RL with vision and ambition is as rare as rocking horse muck and he seems to have both.