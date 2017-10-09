|
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Yes he is, by a long shot.
My only reservation is over the choice of Hamilton, rather than a big cosmopolitan city like Montreal, which we were told was a likely second club. Boston of course is a good choice. Hopefully Montreal will be part of the next round of north American clubs who join Super League, along with New York, and a couple out of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
Maybe you'd show a different attitude if Chorley had survived to make SL.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
You've just lost the expansion argument right there Jean, shocking attitude.
Taking the "best game in the world" to new cities and spreading the RL gospel, is a far more positive "sell".
Perez has certainly breathed life into the sport and the RFL ought to get him on board to help drive a much increased TV deal, someone in RL with vision and ambition is as rare as rocking horse muck and he seems to have both.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
IF it was not for all the little pit and mill towns rugby league in the old days would not have been around now so get on your bike you phoney French git
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
We should progress with a mixture of support, enthusiasm and caution - I still remember a bloke playing keep ups with a ball at OT a few years ago. A N.American league would be brilliant but the first stop for this expansion is via SL, which could evolve to a Union in the Southern Hemisphere 'SUPER' type set up - first step is a 20 team and 2 division SL.
|