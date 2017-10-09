WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:04 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1053
Is Eric Perez the best thing to ever happen to Rugby League?

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41544831
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:48 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6674
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:34 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4523
Location: Carcassonne, France
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Is Eric Perez the best thing to ever happen to Rugby League?

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41544831


Yes he is, by a long shot.

My only reservation is over the choice of Hamilton, rather than a big cosmopolitan city like Montreal, which we were told was a likely second club. Boston of course is a good choice. Hopefully Montreal will be part of the next round of north American clubs who join Super League, along with New York, and a couple out of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4523
Location: Carcassonne, France
Willzay wrote:
Why doesn't he set up his own league then?


Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:49 am
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 93
Location: East WF6 The best part
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.

Maybe you'd show a different attitude if Chorley had survived to make SL.
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:23 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8613
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.


You've just lost the expansion argument right there Jean, shocking attitude.

Taking the "best game in the world" to new cities and spreading the RL gospel, is a far more positive "sell".

Perez has certainly breathed life into the sport and the RFL ought to get him on board to help drive a much increased TV deal, someone in RL with vision and ambition is as rare as rocking horse muck and he seems to have both. :IDEA:
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:11 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2776
Location: live in gosport wos hull
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Because he wants to eliminate from Super League the pathetic little pit and mill towns of northern England, which are of no benefit to the growth of the game.

IF it was not for all the little pit and mill towns rugby league in the old days would not have been around now so get on your bike you phoney French git
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Eric Perez
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:45 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15939
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
We should progress with a mixture of support, enthusiasm and caution - I still remember a bloke playing keep ups with a ball at OT a few years ago. A N.American league would be brilliant but the first stop for this expansion is via SL, which could evolve to a Union in the Southern Hemisphere 'SUPER' type set up - first step is a 20 team and 2 division SL.

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Carbon Glacier, Cats13, Chris71, CM Punk, critch67, Drust, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, goobervision, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Him, Jukesays, kobashi, Lebron James, loiner81, London FC Fan, LyndsayGill, MattyB, maurice, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, onehotegg, Phil Babbs, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Rotherham Fev Fan, Roy Haggerty, rugbyleague88, ry21, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, Stanley Unwin, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, tigersteve, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3 and 733 guests

