My only reservation is over the choice of Hamilton, rather than a big cosmopolitan city like Montreal, which we were told was a likely second club. Boston of course is a good choice. Hopefully Montreal will be part of the next round of north American clubs who join Super League, along with New York, and a couple out of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.