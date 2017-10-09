Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:



http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41544831 Is Eric Perez the best thing to ever happen to Rugby League?

Yes he is, by a long shot.My only reservation is over the choice of Hamilton, rather than a big cosmopolitan city like Montreal, which we were told was a likely second club. Boston of course is a good choice. Hopefully Montreal will be part of the next round of north American clubs who join Super League, along with New York, and a couple out of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville.