Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:08 am
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 724
An article by the lurker(yeah I know) in the sportingnews.com/au

"After knocking back offers from NRL clubs for the best part of a decade, former Wallaby Quade Cooper is set to change codes next season - but in England.

Two British clubs are keen on the 29-year-old playmaker, who is back in Australia playing with the Queensland Reds after two years in France. Cooper played league as a kid and has been the target of lucrative offers from the likes of Melbourne and Parramatta over the years - and said ‘no’ every time.

But the talented flyhalf feels it is a case of now or never as he heads towards the end of his career and his manager is talking to two clubs in Super League. Cooper has the football brain and skills to make a go of it in league and his progress will be watched with keen interest by NRL clubs if he makes the jump."
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:18 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8312
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
If he does its because he wants to go to the NRL but hasn't got the bottle to start in reserve grade. He's a talented player in some ways but a bit erratic and a poor defender.
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:19 pm
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 36
I don't believe he rejected the NRL. He got exposed badly at a world cup which saw NRL sides think twice as defensively he would get destroyed in rugby league.
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:24 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 694
He definitely knocked back Paramatta the year before the union world cup. Then he got exposed badly and lost all interest after that.

He better learn how to tackle that's for sure. He is gonna have to be pretty amazing in SL to catch NRL interest.

Wouldn't be surprised if this is work of his agent. Struggling to see who in SL would want him.

Unless it's Catalan
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:27 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8312
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I didn't say he rejected the NRL as such - more likely that nobody would be willing to give him anything like the money he'd want and he'd have to start in reserve grade to prove himself. He may see SL as a way of maintaining his profile and getting paid more than an NRL side would give him. TBH I'd be surprised, he could probably earn far more in France or Japan in RU.
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:43 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26381
Location: Poodle Power!
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If he does its because he wants to go to the NRL but hasn't got the bottle to start in reserve grade. He's a talented player in some ways but a bit erratic and a poor defender.


Is it really, more NRL fan arrogance/ignorance on display.
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:32 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8312
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Are you seriously suggesting it would be easier for him in the NRL or that he'd prefer SL in the long term with its low profile and far lower wages?
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:16 am
Saxon User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 34
kobashi wrote:
He definitely knocked back Paramatta the year before the union world cup. Then he got exposed badly and lost all interest after that.

He better learn how to tackle that's for sure. He is gonna have to be pretty amazing in SL to catch NRL interest.

Wouldn't be surprised if this is work of his agent. Struggling to see who in SL would want him.

Unless it's Catalan


My understanding is that was at least partly because he was asking Smith/Thurston (i.e Dally M, Golden Boot, Premiership winning playmaker) type money and the Eels offered the sort of dollars you'd pay Terry Campese.
