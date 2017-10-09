WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quade Cooper

Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:08 am
mrpurfect User avatar
An article by the lurker(yeah I know) in the sportingnews.com/au

"After knocking back offers from NRL clubs for the best part of a decade, former Wallaby Quade Cooper is set to change codes next season - but in England.

Two British clubs are keen on the 29-year-old playmaker, who is back in Australia playing with the Queensland Reds after two years in France. Cooper played league as a kid and has been the target of lucrative offers from the likes of Melbourne and Parramatta over the years - and said ‘no’ every time.

But the talented flyhalf feels it is a case of now or never as he heads towards the end of his career and his manager is talking to two clubs in Super League. Cooper has the football brain and skills to make a go of it in league and his progress will be watched with keen interest by NRL clubs if he makes the jump."
Re: Quade Cooper
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:18 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
If he does its because he wants to go to the NRL but hasn't got the bottle to start in reserve grade. He's a talented player in some ways but a bit erratic and a poor defender.

