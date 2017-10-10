WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2008 or 2017?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2008 or 2017?

Post a reply
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:01 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: SWMC Coach
I'd love to run into the shaggy haired 50 year Cas fan giving our group a load of verbal in Newcastle now.

I said at the time (in anger) that trophies aren't handed out in June and politely asked him to "show us your trophies" he then lost his rag and head butted my brother.

Strange how all my Cas supporting friends have suddenly gone very quiet and disappeared also?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:05 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1284
2011 has to be the best for me, I just didnt think we had a chance and the way we came back in the last 20 was amazing
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:19 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22244
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
I'll always be fond of 2012, because it was possibly Sir Kev's finest hour. He kicked every goal, and unless I'm mis-remembering, he was MoM in all four play off matches.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, BladeRhino, C O Jones, D4mo78, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FlexWheeler, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, loiner81, malcadele, McGuireofrEngland, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, southyorksdave, Stevosfalseteeth, The Devil's Advocate, The Ghost of '99, Wardy67, Wheels and 613 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,7903,23976,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.