I'd love to run into the shaggy haired 50 year Cas fan giving our group a load of verbal in Newcastle now.
I said at the time (in anger) that trophies aren't handed out in June and politely asked him to "show us your trophies" he then lost his rag and head butted my brother.
Strange how all my Cas supporting friends have suddenly gone very quiet and disappeared also?
