Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22241
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.
And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:45 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1323
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:47 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22241
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
PrinterThe wrote:
I don't know, but given the new thing of darkening the stadium aside from the little stage, there would seem little to stop them sloping off once they've got their losers awards.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:31 pm
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1619
Location: Dirranbandi
Towns88 wrote:
Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.
U ok hun?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:54 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: philadelphia PA
PrinterThe wrote:
didn't Saints walk off after one of the threepeats ?
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:47 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7054
Location: Central Coast
Towns88 wrote:
Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.
Ahh! 8 in row right? Oh! You're not champions!
You must be gutted?
But you are league champions right?
Oh no!
The Rhinos are the true champions!
Oh well! 8 in a row right!
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:56 am
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: philadelphia PA
we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here .This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:58 am
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5486
lionarmour87 wrote:
we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here .This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?
He's gone for a lie-down in a darkened room after a good dose of sal volatile.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:21 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2403
Location: Going straight
Les Norton wrote:
U ok hun?
Shouldn't you have followed that up with an "inbox me".
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:43 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1323
Old Feller wrote:
He's gone for a lie-down in a darkened room after a good dose of sal volatile.
Bless him I think he genuinely thought this would finally be the year he wouldn't have to disappear post GF.
