Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger. Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.



And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!



gulfcoast_highwayman wrote: Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger.



Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.

PrinterThe wrote: Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.





I don't know, but given the new thing of darkening the stadium aside from the little stage, there would seem little to stop them sloping off once they've got their losers awards.



And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!

Towns88 wrote: Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.



PrinterThe wrote: Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.

didn't Saints walk off after one of the threepeats ?









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK

Towns88 wrote: Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.



Ahh! 8 in row right? Oh! You're not champions!



You must be gutted?



But you are league champions right?



Oh no!



The Rhinos are the true champions!



Ahh! 8 in row right? Oh! You're not champions!

You must be gutted?

But you are league champions right?

Oh no!

The Rhinos are the true champions!

Oh well! 8 in a row right!

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here .This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK

lionarmour87 wrote: we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here . This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?

He's gone for a lie-down in a darkened room after a good dose of sal volatile.



Les Norton wrote: U ok hun?



Shouldn't you have followed that up with an "inbox me".

Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.

Rudge: Where? India?

Bless him I think he genuinely thought this would finally be the year he wouldn't have to disappear post GF.



