Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:36 pm
Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:45 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger.


Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:47 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.



I don't know, but given the new thing of darkening the stadium aside from the little stage, there would seem little to stop them sloping off once they've got their losers awards.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:31 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.


U ok hun?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:54 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Doesn't every team do that? Can't recall an opposition that wasn't still on the pitch when we lifted the trophy previously.

didn't Saints walk off after one of the threepeats ?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:47 am
Towns88 wrote:
Despite you pricks doing your best to belittle Cas , FYI our juniors also made the Academy Grand Final. Lost to Wigan but still, when some of our "journeymen" move on there is some reasonable talent coming through.


Ahh! 8 in row right? Oh! You're not champions!

You must be gutted?

But you are league champions right?

Oh no!

The Rhinos are the true champions!

Oh well! 8 in a row right!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:56 am
we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here .This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:58 am
lionarmour87 wrote:
we took 66-10 on the chin and the rest all season long we even acknowledged that Cas were playing some great football ,but toward the end there was one or two signs to make us think we have a chance here .This is going to take some recovering from "some" of the Cas fans ,oh and where is our regenerating Troll ?


He's gone for a lie-down in a darkened room after a good dose of sal volatile.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:21 pm
Les Norton wrote:
U ok hun?


Shouldn't you have followed that up with an "inbox me".
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:43 pm
Old Feller wrote:
He's gone for a lie-down in a darkened room after a good dose of sal volatile.


Bless him I think he genuinely thought this would finally be the year he wouldn't have to disappear post GF.
