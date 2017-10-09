WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2008 or 2017?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2008 or 2017?

Post a reply
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:36 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22239
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Powell forcing his players to stay on the pitch and watch Leeds lift the trophy is a good sign for Cas fans. He wants the team to learn how much it hurts and come out of it stronger.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Dadsylad, dualcodefan, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, GentlemanJohn, gulfcoast_highwayman, leedsbarmyarmy, Luke Leaner, mattsrhinos1978, N12Rhinos, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Rogues Gallery, Ronzy, Sal Paradise, Sherbert Dip, southyorksdave, steadygetyerboots-on, The Magic Rat, TheNo36, tigertot, TOMCAT, Tony Soprano, tyke48, WF Rhino and 619 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,0812,99376,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM