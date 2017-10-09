Luke Gales post try cat walk strut exemplifies the supreme cocky arrogance that has swarmed them over the last year. There's a reason it's now "cocky classy cas". Everyone knows you don't get cocky until the trophy is in the cabinet, then and only then do you have the bragging rights. The cocky element of their fans (the "why have you bothered turning up" mob) learnt a profound lesson on Saturday.



They'll learn some more lessons next season because it'll be difficult to dominate like they have this season and there's too many teams with pedigree looking for redemption. (Wigan, Warrington after poor seasons, and then hull and saints looking to get past the gfs semi).



I'm not in the camp that thinks Saturday was a stumble on the way to greatness for cas. I think they played a huge get of jail card to get there and then once there blew their big chance, getting to the gf is hard, just ask the saints or hull teams from the past few seasons.



Powell's put a great little set up in place with the players there at the moment (a bit like huddersfield a few years ago), but when some of them move on, when teams adapt to their systems better it will be harder. You can't maintain a top team on journeyman who you make greater than the sum with a good system, you need top quality juniors. That's why it always comes back to Wigan leeds and saints.