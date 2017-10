ant1

Arrogant and cocky supporters taking the mickey before the game. "Why have you bothered to turn up", "Wasted journey", "8 in a row" etc, etc. Grand Finalist supporters haven't done this in the past, mutual respect is what is normally on show. Then at the end of the game they plead that the competition stinks. "How can we be crowned "Champions"?" Well that's how our competition is structured. If Cas (and there have been others) don't agree with the structure of Super League then don't enter the comp.

I went through all 8 winning finals yesterday and everyone was different even 2008 2017 apart from the similar jibes from the saints and Cas fans , remember the lead up to 2008 all those saints fans on here after the 38-10 defeat and certain players Pryce for instance saying 'we should be champions we finished top 'etc. The difference for me was in 2008 I was fearful of the outcome , against Cas I wouldn't have backed us ,but I thought we were in with a chance .The last few games we were getting into a bit of form and Cas weren't running away with games like earlier . the other similar thin about 08 and 17 was saints went into the final on the back of 23 ? games undefeated and Cas had beaten us 8 games in a row and both sets of their fans were reminded that all runs end Soon we will be dancing the Fandango









Cas fans clearly overlooked the fact that they were decidedly second best in their semifinal win over saints who outscored the so-called ipregnable defence of Cas five tries to three and would have won had Percival kicked only one of the four conversion attempts that missed. 1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield

Back in their box & looking forward to visiting their shed next year just to remind them who the Champions are.

Even if they win 66-10 again.....we’ll still be champions & they’ll still be chokers

All finals were special but Saturday was because it was Cas

Luke Gales post try cat walk strut exemplifies the supreme cocky arrogance that has swarmed them over the last year. There's a reason it's now "cocky classy cas". Everyone knows you don't get cocky until the trophy is in the cabinet, then and only then do you have the bragging rights. The cocky element of their fans (the "why have you bothered turning up" mob) learnt a profound lesson on Saturday.



They'll learn some more lessons next season because it'll be difficult to dominate like they have this season and there's too many teams with pedigree looking for redemption. (Wigan, Warrington after poor seasons, and then hull and saints looking to get past the gfs semi).



I'm not in the camp that thinks Saturday was a stumble on the way to greatness for cas. I think they played a huge get of jail card to get there and then once there blew their big chance, getting to the gf is hard, just ask the saints or hull teams from the past few seasons.



Powell's put a great little set up in place with the players there at the moment (a bit like huddersfield a few years ago), but when some of them move on, when teams adapt to their systems better it will be harder. You can't maintain a top team on journeyman who you make greater than the sum with a good system, you need top quality juniors. That's why it always comes back to Wigan leeds and saints. ''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



