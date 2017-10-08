Bang wrote: I've never come across such an arrogant side for no reason in 2017 Castleford. So Saturdays victory was really satisfying

Difficult to judge so soon after but this years feels like the best ever win for me (yes even above 2004)Thinking back to all the losses against Cas this year and watching Gale do his strutting after scoring trys it really was satisfying to see them well beaten on the big stage, it's also great to see the team and coach respond to what was a terrible year last year and to stick 2 fingers up to all the critics.Also just to add, why is Mcguire never mentioned for England tey could do far worse than have someone with his experience and rugby brain in the squad