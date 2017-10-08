WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2008 or 2017?

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:12 pm
Which GF win was better / sweeter / greater? Yesterday's win over Cas was so satisfying but thatSaints team of 2008 was something else.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:02 am
I've never come across such an arrogant side for no reason in 2017 Castleford. So Saturdays victory was really satisfying
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:55 am
2008 was greater. Cas were crap, we were solid. In 2008 Saints had a team that would wipe the floor with both 2017 finalists imo.

Still, as said Saturday was hugely satisfying for obvious reasons.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:47 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
2008 was greater. Cas were crap, we were solid. In 2008 Saints had a team that would wipe the floor with both 2017 finalists imo.

Still, as said Saturday was hugely satisfying for obvious reasons.

Disagree completely there were far more ?'s & baggage hanging over this crop & Coach than the 2008 set up.
Not ony that Cas had destroyed everyone & walked the top spot/LLS.
We were coming off an awful 2016 done nothing since Sinfield JP & KL had left & never looked like beating them all year.
Throw in the age of our best players that were still here from the 2008 era & this is a much bigger win imo.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:04 am
Saturday was massive! The odd Cas fan are claiming (this is a new one on me) that they are "league champions"

The Eight in a row thing means nowt! As was said all along. Winning the big games is when it counts. We got the job done in some style in the conditions.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:20 am
Bang wrote:
I've never come across such an arrogant side for no reason in 2017 Castleford. So Saturdays victory was really satisfying



Difficult to judge so soon after but this years feels like the best ever win for me (yes even above 2004)

Thinking back to all the losses against Cas this year and watching Gale do his strutting after scoring trys it really was satisfying to see them well beaten on the big stage, it's also great to see the team and coach respond to what was a terrible year last year and to stick 2 fingers up to all the critics.

Also just to add, why is Mcguire never mentioned for England tey could do far worse than have someone with his experience and rugby brain in the squad
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:48 am
Bang wrote:
I've never come across such an arrogant side for no reason in 2017 Castleford. So Saturdays victory was really satisfying


Have to agree with the above. In particular I remember Eddie Hemmings at Magic saying Cas walked into the stadium with a strut like they owned the place. Could never get my head around the arrogance. I think they will fall away next year. They will never get that close again.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:55 am
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
Have to agree with the above. In particular I remember Eddie Hemmings at Magic saying Cas walked into the stadium with a strut like they owned the place. Could never get my head around the arrogance. I think they will fall away next year. They will never get that close again.

I agree, confidence is a good thing, but then and their fans total lack of respect is pure arrogance, maybe this humbling experience will learn them some humility.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:12 am
rollin thunder wrote:
I agree, confidence is a good thing, but then and their fans total lack of respect is pure arrogance, maybe this humbling experience will learn them some humility.
We are class in visitors and defeat.


Just had a quick read of their main forum, I don't think ive read one post giving Leeds any credit - in fact quite a few saying we were 'rubbish' and 'bang average'.

