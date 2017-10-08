WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2008 or 2017?

2008 or 2017?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:12 pm
Stevosfalseteeth
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 587
Which GF win was better / sweeter / greater? Yesterday's win over Cas was so satisfying but thatSaints team of 2008 was something else.
Re: 2008 or 2017?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:02 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8759
Location: LDZ
I've never come across such an arrogant side for no reason in 2017 Castleford. So Saturdays victory was really satisfying
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

