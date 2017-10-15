The way to look at this is that the RFL are providing the UK leagues as an incubator for the fledgling clubs in the US and Canada. Once they are grown in number, financial stability, player and fan base, they will be able to operate their own league successfully. Who knows how long this process will take - 3 years? 5? 10? If it doesn't work, we will be looking back with wry, knowing smiles but with no real harm done. But if it works, the upside for the sport is incredible. Where will it leave Leigh and (to be honest) half the current SL clubs? Hopefully getting a smaller piece of a much bigger pie. Could this be the one thing that the RFL actually get right? Time will tell.