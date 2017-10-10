|
|
The income from a new Tv contract purely for the lower tiers,given they would receive more media coverage could 10 fold what they get now.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:56 am
atomic wrote:
So who would pay for the privilege? The cost of showing the sport correctly would be huge or do we do a cheap LCTV type coverage for the diehards willing to pay for it, how many paid for it last time on premier? Time to get real, Sky pay a lot of money for a few games in the 8's that only 4 clubs appear in, how many clubs can't muster 1000 home fans - who would want to show that
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:38 am
maurice wrote:
Exactly the demise is Sky. They don't pay for games in the mid 8's. Let SL stick with Sky.Let the others have their own choice or alternative.. BBC wouldn't say no.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:27 am
atomic wrote:
Now you're getting it. This is just a small example of the financial opportunities that come when expansion is done the right way. Increased interest in the media & a better brand perception = broadcast opportunities, better sponsorship deals, more corporates etc. I imagine Beaumont will be looking at it like this too.
Then we have the financial impetus created with the Westerman deal, which made us way to Leigh/Cas.
The Championship on the face of it looks like it's going to be a cracker next year, plenty of competitive sides, and there'll be a lot of games well worth televising.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:38 pm
DGM wrote:
The problem is the RFL allowed Sky to take the rights over. Not sure what Sky will do! Will they sell the rights? Will they use another network like TSN. They struggle to show two SL games a week at present.
They promised Championship games on the tender,beginning in 2017,never materialised. One things for sure the lower tiers need the rights back.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:47 am
atomic wrote:
Completely agree
Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:45 pm
Looks as though the Toronto Wolfpack deal Eric Perez did with Premier Sports was a two year deal so the home and away matches for the 2018 season will be shown live like 2017.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:05 pm
scrum wrote:
Well I suspect that contract was drawn up on L1. Sky hold the rights for Championship.
Lets see what happens.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:22 pm
BBC reports that plans for a team from New York have been submitted to the RFL and hope to get the go-ahead in time to enter in 2019 at Championship level. They are confident of building a fan base of 10,000 in the first year.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:22 pm
scrum wrote:
Be interesting to see where the players come from, can see NRL players being drawn into this - obviously it's years before Canadians/Americans of suitable quality become available
Not really sure what the RFL are looking for here, but let's see where it goes
|