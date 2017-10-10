atomic wrote: Exactly the demise is Sky. They don't pay for games in the mid 8's. Let SL stick with Sky.Let the others have their own choice or alternative.. BBC wouldn't say no.

Now you're getting it. This is just a small example of the financial opportunities that come when expansion is done the right way. Increased interest in the media & a better brand perception = broadcast opportunities, better sponsorship deals, more corporates etc. I imagine Beaumont will be looking at it like this too.Then we have the financial impetus created with the Westerman deal, which made us way to Leigh/Cas.The Championship on the face of it looks like it's going to be a cracker next year, plenty of competitive sides, and there'll be a lot of games well worth televising.