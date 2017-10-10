atomic

The income from a new Tv contract purely for the lower tiers,given they would receive more media coverage could 10 fold what they get now. maurice

So who would pay for the privilege? The cost of showing the sport correctly would be huge or do we do a cheap LCTV type coverage for the diehards willing to pay for it, how many paid for it last time on premier? Time to get real, Sky pay a lot of money for a few games in the 8's that only 4 clubs appear in, how many clubs can't muster 1000 home fans - who would want to show that So who would pay for the privilege? The cost of showing the sport correctly would be huge or do we do a cheap LCTV type coverage for the diehards willing to pay for it, how many paid for it last time on premier? Time to get real, Sky pay a lot of money for a few games in the 8's that only 4 clubs appear in, how many clubs can't muster 1000 home fans - who would want to show that atomic

Exactly the demise is Sky. They don't pay for games in the mid 8's. Let SL stick with Sky.Let the others have their own choice or alternative.. BBC wouldn't say no. Exactly the demise is Sky. They don't pay for games in the mid 8's. Let SL stick with Sky.Let the others have their own choice or alternative.. BBC wouldn't say no. DGM

Now you're getting it. This is just a small example of the financial opportunities that come when expansion is done the right way. Increased interest in the media & a better brand perception = broadcast opportunities, better sponsorship deals, more corporates etc. I imagine Beaumont will be looking at it like this too.



Then we have the financial impetus created with the Westerman deal, which made us way to Leigh/Cas.



Now you're getting it. This is just a small example of the financial opportunities that come when expansion is done the right way. Increased interest in the media & a better brand perception = broadcast opportunities, better sponsorship deals, more corporates etc. I imagine Beaumont will be looking at it like this too.

Then we have the financial impetus created with the Westerman deal, which made us way to Leigh/Cas.

The Championship on the face of it looks like it's going to be a cracker next year, plenty of competitive sides, and there'll be a lot of games well worth televising.

The problem is the RFL allowed Sky to take the rights over. Not sure what Sky will do! Will they sell the rights? Will they use another network like TSN. They struggle to show two SL games a week at present.



The problem is the RFL allowed Sky to take the rights over. Not sure what Sky will do! Will they sell the rights? Will they use another network like TSN. They struggle to show two SL games a week at present.

They promised Championship games on the tender,beginning in 2017,never materialised. One things for sure the lower tiers need the rights back.

