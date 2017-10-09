Post a reply



Probably get shouted at for this but looking at WYSIWYG post about manchester merged teams seems to following the idea of whats called super rugby in the southern hemisphere (Yes its union) then they also have a heartland competition, eg Auckland, north harbour and Northland are seperate teams but in the super rugby they play as Auckland Blues or Otago and southland play as Highlanders.

So you keep your local teams playing in a different competition and then the super dooper comes together for competition which includes New Zealand, South African, Australian plus an Argentinian and Japanese team.

The plus to these is the seasons run 1 after the other and covers February to Novemeber.

WYSIWYG wrote: Leigh and Salford will merge to become Manchester Reds or Manchester Miners or some other name, playing at the LSV. Salford's ground will be bought by Sale Sharks' owner. It's the only way forward if you want to watch SL in Leigh.



Manchester v Boston

Manchester v Toronto

Manchester v Leeds



It's what SKY want and it may not be what the older fans want but the young ones will accept it.



Can't see that happening. For a start, Leigh is probably too far away for a Manchester club. I think the preference would be a team based at the second stadium at the Etihad.



Can't see that happening. For a start, Leigh is probably too far away for a Manchester club. I think the preference would be a team based at the second stadium at the Etihad.

Plus, would a pool of Leigh's and Salford resources be a match for that other club in the borough anyway...

I will have a £1 that LSV will host SL next season.



Who, Salford?



LeythIg wrote: Can't see that happening. For a start, Leigh is probably too far away for a Manchester club. I think the preference would be a team based at the second stadium at the Etihad.



Plus, would a pool of Leigh's and Salford resources be a match for that other club in the borough anyway...



There are a side, Manchester Rangers, based out of the second stadium at the Etihad. Apparently they have ambitions to join L1 in the next few years.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

Eric Perez sold the Toronto Wolfpack TV rights to Premier Sports last season as well as other TV cable companies based in North America I wonder if they will cover Toronto next season in the Championship? Also wonder if the Championship and League 1 as a whole could be sold to a TV company? If so it would bring in welcome income to the two lower leagues and add competition for Sky TV next time the Super League rights are due for negotiation.



Unfortunately, Sky currently own the rights to the Championship. They just choose to not show any games.



