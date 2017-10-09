WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eric Perez

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:26 pm
Probably get shouted at for this but looking at WYSIWYG post about manchester merged teams seems to following the idea of whats called super rugby in the southern hemisphere (Yes its union) then they also have a heartland competition, eg Auckland, north harbour and Northland are seperate teams but in the super rugby they play as Auckland Blues or Otago and southland play as Highlanders.
So you keep your local teams playing in a different competition and then the super dooper comes together for competition which includes New Zealand, South African, Australian plus an Argentinian and Japanese team.
The plus to these is the seasons run 1 after the other and covers February to Novemeber.
Its just a thought but personally I'd be uncomfortable watching a team made up of Leigh, Salford and Swinton, it would take some getting used to.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:35 pm
WYSIWYG wrote:
Leigh and Salford will merge to become Manchester Reds or Manchester Miners or some other name, playing at the LSV. Salford's ground will be bought by Sale Sharks' owner. It's the only way forward if you want to watch SL in Leigh.

Manchester v Boston
Manchester v Toronto
Manchester v Leeds

It's what SKY want and it may not be what the older fans want but the young ones will accept it.


Can't see that happening. For a start, Leigh is probably too far away for a Manchester club. I think the preference would be a team based at the second stadium at the Etihad.

Plus, would a pool of Leigh's and Salford resources be a match for that other club in the borough anyway...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:09 pm
I will have a £1 that LSV will host SL next season.
