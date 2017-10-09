Probably get shouted at for this but looking at WYSIWYG post about manchester merged teams seems to following the idea of whats called super rugby in the southern hemisphere (Yes its union) then they also have a heartland competition, eg Auckland, north harbour and Northland are seperate teams but in the super rugby they play as Auckland Blues or Otago and southland play as Highlanders.
So you keep your local teams playing in a different competition and then the super dooper comes together for competition which includes New Zealand, South African, Australian plus an Argentinian and Japanese team.
The plus to these is the seasons run 1 after the other and covers February to Novemeber.
Its just a thought but personally I'd be uncomfortable watching a team made up of Leigh, Salford and Swinton, it would take some getting used to.
So you keep your local teams playing in a different competition and then the super dooper comes together for competition which includes New Zealand, South African, Australian plus an Argentinian and Japanese team.
The plus to these is the seasons run 1 after the other and covers February to Novemeber.
Its just a thought but personally I'd be uncomfortable watching a team made up of Leigh, Salford and Swinton, it would take some getting used to.