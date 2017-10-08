Melbourne already said they aren’t interested in travelling over for the world club challenge in their press conference after the final. GH has said Leeds would be interesting in travelling to Melbourne. RFL have doubts over the second game.
Melbourne already committed to two friendlies, one a joint testimonial for Thurston and Smith & another in New Zealand. Aswell as the nines competition, I just can’t see it happening in England next year.
