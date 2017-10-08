WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC 2018 in Melbourne?

WCC 2018 in Melbourne?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:03 pm
So are we off down under do we think?
Re: WCC 2018 in Melbourne?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:12 pm
Story earlier in the week with GH saying we're playing it at Ellamd Road.

Cas are having their game at Wheldon Road.
Re: WCC 2018 in Melbourne?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:07 pm
I hope not. It could really hamper the start of the season. Let Melbourne send their academy over and we can win a 4th WCC

