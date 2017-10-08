WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reward-Lost at Old Trafford

Reward-Lost at Old Trafford
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:51 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 685
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Castleford Tigers have offered a reward for the safe return of Like Gale's swagger seen below
Image

It was lost prior to 6pm on Saturday at Old Trafford :lol:

