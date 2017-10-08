WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dentist's Diary

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk The Dentist's Diary

Post a reply
The Dentist's Diary
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:52 pm
Roland_R 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:40 am
Posts: 11563
Location: Hull
...is now online - www.blackandwhites.co.uk
Re: The Dentist's Diary
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:17 pm
subwaysav Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 214
Location: willerby
brilliant diary wilf,enjoyed remembering being at that match in widnes. the main image I have in my mind is of sterling with that bloodied bandage around his head being everywhere on that pitch, driving the rest of his teammates on for the full 80mins fantastic! I also have some worries about our start to the season next year what with that game in Australia surely will be a bit of a distraction to say the least. but of course its great for the club and players. I keep thinking we couldn't have a nightmare season like wire had this year and leeds the year before could we? nah get a grip we will be ok haha

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, LFC Saint, Marcus's Bicycle, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, subwaysav, Wytchfynder General and 372 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,2373,45576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.