brilliant diary wilf,enjoyed remembering being at that match in widnes. the main image I have in my mind is of sterling with that bloodied bandage around his head being everywhere on that pitch, driving the rest of his teammates on for the full 80mins fantastic! I also have some worries about our start to the season next year what with that game in Australia surely will be a bit of a distraction to say the least. but of course its great for the club and players. I keep thinking we couldn't have a nightmare season like wire had this year and leeds the year before could we? nah get a grip we will be ok haha
